SASKATOON -- Two teenage boys face theft charges after trying to run from police in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

At around 10 p.m. on Aug. 29, police said officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Hart Road.

In a news release, police said the two teenagers got into the vehicle and fled.

Police later discovered the vehicle was stolen.

Police said officers used a tire deflation device, but had to call off the pursuit for safety reasons.

A little while later, police located the vehicle in the 1200 block of McNaughton Avenue.

Officers and K-9 members tracked down both teens. They were arrested and treated for dog bite injuries.

Police charged a 15-year-old boy with possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous driving, failure to stop for police and breaching court conditions. The other 16-year-old boy is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000