A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a break and enter that happened in the RM of Buckland around 2:00 a.m. on June 23.

Prince Albert RCMP was called when a suspicious vehicle entered a property on Whitfield Road. The teenager accessed one building on the property, but did not steal anything of significance.

He was interrupted when a vehicle driven by a relative of the homeowner, entered the property. The suspect then got back into his car, and collided with the relative’s vehicle in an attempt to escape. The damage made the car inoperable, so he left the vehicle and ran into a nearby bush line.

RCMP located the 15-year-old with help from the RCMP Police Dog Service, and took him into custody.

He is being charged with multiple offences including break and enter with intent, possession of property obtained by crime and mischief under $5,000.