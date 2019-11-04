Teenage cyclist suffers serious injuries after being hit by vehicle
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 5:19AM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 4, 2019 5:21AM CST
A 19-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Sunday evening.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Warman Road. Traffic was being re-routed in the area while a Police Collision Analyst Unit investigated. The investigation is now complete, and all traffic restrictions have been removed.
There’s no word on what led to the collision.