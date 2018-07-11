

CTV Saskatoon and The Canadian Press





RCMP in Saskatchewan say a teen wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in a homicide west of Toronto has been taken into custody.

According to Peel Regional Police in Ontario, a second-degree warrant was issued for the 17-year-old in relation to a fatal stabbing at a Mississauga, Ont., home on May 26.

Nineteen-year-old Daniel Smith of Mississauga died of his injuries after being rushed to hospital.

The RCMP said in a news release sent at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday a person matching the teen’s description was seen by Mounties near Pinehouse Lake in Saskatchewan. When officers tried to follow him, police say he ran into a bush.

An update sent less than an hour later stated the teen had been taken into custody.