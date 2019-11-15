

Josh Lyn, CTV News





SASKATOON -- An officer was assaulted while taking a suspect into custody after an alleged robbery Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Around 4:30 p.m. police were called to the 300 block of Ruth Street for a reported robbery, Saskaton Police Service said in a news release.

When police arrived, a female told police she was approached by two people she didn't know who threatened her with bear spray and took her purse, car keys and cell phone.

Members of the police guns and gangs unit found two suspects in the 1900 block of Lorne Avenue, the release said.

A male suspect fled, and during a short foot pursuit, bear sprayed one of the arresting officers, according to police. The suspect was taken into custody by another officer.

A female suspect was also arrested. Officers found a knife hidden in her waistband, police said.

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges including robbery, assaulting a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

A 15-year-old girl is charged with robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.