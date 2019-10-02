SASKATOON -- A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after he was injured by a vehicle in North Battleford early Wednesday morning.

The boy was alone, on foot near the area where Highway 16 and Highway 4 merge near the North Saskatchewan River, Battlefords RCMP said in a news release.

Around 1:00 a.m. he was hit by a vehicle that was heading west on Highway 16.

The boy was taken to Battlefords Union Hospital for treatment for severe injuries and then transported by STARS to RUH in Saskatoon, according to RCMP.

An initial investigation showed the driver involved was sober. The driver remained on scene, called 911 and tried to help the teen, RCMP said.

Further investigation is underway.