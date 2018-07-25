

CTV Saskatoon





A 17-year-old boy is dead after a crash north of Prince Albert on Tuesday evening.

RCMP were called to a two vehicle collision near the junction of White Star and Cloverdale Roads just after 5 p.m.

Officers say the 17-year-old driver from Prince Albert was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 37-year-old woman from the RM of Buckland, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.