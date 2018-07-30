

CTV Saskatoon





A Prince Albert teen who was killed in a car crash is being remembered for his passion for boxing.

Will Skopyk, 17, died last Tuesday when he was involved in two-vehicle crash near the junction of White Star and Cloverdale Roads in Prince Albert. The driver of the other vehicle, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Skopyk had been training at the Thomas Settee Boxing Club and was on-track to become an assistant coach, according to his trainer.

“You should have seen the guys he used to spar with. One guy was six-foot-eight, 240 pounds. Will was only 126,” Bob Tichkowsky, Skopyk’s trainer, told CTV News.

“He had the heart of a lion.”

Tichkowsky had made a specialized club belt for the 17-year-old, but never got the chance to give it to Skopyk.

A boxing glove, with the teen's name written on the side, hangs at the intersection where Skopyk died.

Skopyk attended the French program at Carlton Comprehensive High School.

He would have finished Grade 12 this fall and had plans to study chemistry at university.