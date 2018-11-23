

CTV Saskatoon





A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the Volkswagen Rabbit she was driving was hit by a semi on Thursday.

The crash happened on Highway 3 west of Prince Albert around 8:40 a.m. The car was hit on the driver’s side by the semi.

Traffic was restricted for several hours in the area, but the highway has since reopened.

The semi driver was not injured in the crash.