Teen injured after car struck by semi near Prince Albert
A teenage girl was taken to hospital after the car she was driving was hit by a semi on Thursday.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 4:29PM CST
A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the Volkswagen Rabbit she was driving was hit by a semi on Thursday.
The crash happened on Highway 3 west of Prince Albert around 8:40 a.m. The car was hit on the driver’s side by the semi.
Traffic was restricted for several hours in the area, but the highway has since reopened.
The semi driver was not injured in the crash.