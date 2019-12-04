SASKATOON -- A 16-year-old boy has been taken into police custody after a threat was made involving a Saskatoon high school.

Police learned about the threat early Wednesday morning and do not believe there is a risk to public safety at this time, Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

A message sent by Holy Cross High School administration to parents said a threat was made against the school on social media.

The school is safe and there will be a police presence Wednesday, the letter said.

A map of Holy Cross, including notes that appear to outline a threat against the school, has been making its rounds on social media but Saskatoon police have not said whether it is related to this investigation.

This is a developing story. More details to come.