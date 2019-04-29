

CTV Saskatoon





Two 15-year-old girls are facing charges of assault and robbery in relation to incidents at Leif Erickson Place in the Westmount neighbourhood on Sunday.

Saskatoon police were called to three separate incidents between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The victims of the first beating, a 25-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl, were treated for their injuries and released from hospital, said police.

Shortly after the first incident, police say officers spotted a fight taking place between a group of people and found three people suffering from stab wounds.

A 13-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman were treated for stab wounds, according to police.

The two 15-year-old girls were arrested at the scene.