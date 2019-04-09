

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are searching for a male suspect in connection to a reported assault Monday.

Police say that a 15-year-old girl told them she was approached by a man driving a white Dodge truck as she was walking in an alley in the 3200 block of Milton Street.

The man reportedly offered the girl a ride but she declined. She told officers the man then got out of his truck, struck her twice and attempted to force her into the vehicle before she hit him with her skateboard and fled.

She says she witnessed the man speed off in his truck. The girl suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as around 50-years-old, with grey hair and a grey/white mustache with stubble. He has a medium build and is around six feet tall.

At the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing a black jacket and black pants. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white 2016 Dodge Ram truck with an Alberta licence plate.