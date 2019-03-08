

CTV Saskatoon





A 15-year-old girl has been killed after she was struck by a vehicle at 2nd Street East and Clarence Avenue South Friday Afternoon.

Saskatoon police say collision analysts continue to investigate but police say speed and impairment are not considered factors.

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours but was reopened Friday evening.

Police have not said what caused the collision or if any charges have been laid.

The name of the victim has not been released.