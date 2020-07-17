SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have charged a 15-year-old girl with second degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase.

The girl was arrested Friday morning at the Kilburn Hall Youth Center where she was being remanded on unrelated charges, police said in a news release.

Police believe the victim and the accused knew each other.

Patrol officers found Belanger-Weeseekase dead inside of a vehicle parked outside of an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive on July 11.

The Major Crime Section continues to investigate this incident.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.