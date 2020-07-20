SASKATOON --

The 15-year-old girl charged with second degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase made a brief appearance at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.

She appeared via video conference wearing a medical mask and a large grey sweater as the judge read out her charges. One of those charges included possessing and concealing a machete in Saskatoon.

The initial alleged offence sent her to Killburn Hall Youth Centre and while there, the youth was later charged with second-degree murder in Weeseekase’s death. Tamara Weeseekase, the victim’s older sister says she wishes the youth centre would have kept her inside.

“She’s underage. If someone knows they’re going to do something bad or if they have a potential to do bad, it’s a risk to let them out. They should hold them back for longer. It’s hard to say,” said Tamara.

Police believe the victim and the accused knew each other. Tamara Weeseekase confirmed to CTV News the teenager and Hailey knew each other and they were in the same street gang.

“We didn’t know her personally. They were friends and they were connected through the same gang that they were both in. They would take pictures together.”

Tamara Weeseekase said her family and her sister Hailey tried numerous times to leave the gang.

“The gang members are all back and forth on loyalty and that’s their big motto is you gotta be loyal to the gang. There are a lot of kids in gangs who will get turned on, either because they want to leave or said something bad about the gang. We were trying to get Hailey out. Hailey did want to get out eventually, I don’t know if this was tied into it.

“We’re just getting new information day by day as the investigation continues. I just hope that we are able to get justice for her.”

Patrol officers found Belanger-Weeseekase dead inside of a vehicle parked outside of an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive on July 11. The 15 year-old was later arrested at the youth centre on July 17.

The youth cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Crown opposed her release and the matter was adjourned to Tuesday morning.