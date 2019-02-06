

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with robbery with a weapon and weapons charges.

Saskatoon police responded to an armed street robbery at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Eighth Street East, according to a news release.

The youth allegedly approached a 16-year-old boy with bear spray and demanded his hooded sweatshirt. The victim gave it up and then ran to a nearby business to call police.

The victim was not injured, police say.