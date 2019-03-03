

Francois Biber, CTV Saskatoon





The 43rd installment of the Kinsmen Telemiracle telethon saw more than $5 million funnel in over the phone lines over 19 hours.

TCU Place in Saskatoon was bumping since the event began Saturday at 9 p.m. with live music and performances from across Saskatchewan. Performance after performance until the final bell rang at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Making a case as one of the most gripping and heart-felt performances was 15-year-old Maddy Christianson. The Martensville teen performed a solo dance dedicated to her late billet-brother Logan Schatz. Schatz died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in April 2018. But his fighting spirit lives on in her.

“Logan was such a positive person always the life of the party and that’s how I want to be so I got my solo together and decided I wanted to try out for Telemiracle because I love helping people just like he did,” Christianson said.

To secure her spot at Telemiracle Christianson set out an initial goal of raising $1,000. Christianson organized a talent show in Martensville where 16 performers helped her raise the bulk of her money.

She easily smashed her goal and she credits her family and friends for rallying behind her.

“I had a lot of personal donations from grandparents, great-grandparents, friends from every corner of my life just to make my dream of being on Telemiracle and that’s something I’m proud of,” she said.

She ended up doubling her goal for a total of $2,215.

This year’s Kinsmen Telemiracle telethon raised $5,619,214 for medical equipment for those facing cognitive and mobility challenges.