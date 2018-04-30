

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting over the weekend.

Police were called to the 100 block of Avenue S South around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday after a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Police say they received reports that several people had fled the scene of the shooting to a nearby home. Several people were detained, and three guns were seized.

A 16-year-old boy has now been charged with attempted murder and breach of undertaking.