Saskatoon police have a charged a 15-year-old boy with first-degree murder in the death of a 60-year-old man.

Officers and members of the forensic unit spent Tuesday morning in a second-floor apartment unit on Hopkins Street investigating Saskatoon’s latest homicide.

At around 8 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the home for a report of an injured man. Upon arrival, officers say they found the victim dead.

Police say the accused and suspect knew each other.

Chris Chenier, a resident who has lived on the block for nearly 20 years, watched the emergency services arrive Monday evening.

“I heard the sirens and I didn’t think anything of it at the time, and then when I kept hearing them I went outside,” Chenier told CTV News.

“We have ambulance calls out here … but nothing like this. This was pretty extreme.”

“I don’t think anything has happened in this area like that,” nearby resident Ross Revill said.

“We’ve had the odd break-in, but nothing like this.”

The death marks Saskatoon’s sixth homicide this year.