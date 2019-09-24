A 17-year-old boy is in custody following a bear spray incident Tuesday morning at Midtown Plaza.

Patrol officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. after a report that a male had deployed bear spray on the second level of the mall, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival officers found the suspect, who had been detained by mall security, police said.

It was reported to officers that there had been an altercation in front of a store between two people, according to police.

The suspect deployed bear spray against a 20-year-old victim. The suspect attempted to deploy the bear spray a second time against the responding security guards, but was unsuccessful, police said.

There were no injuries to anyone else in the mall from the incident. Police said the victim and the suspect are believed to be known to each other.

The boy faces several charges. He also had a warrant for his arrest, police said.