A 17-year-old boy from Dalmeny has been charged with making an online threat involving St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon, police say.

He faces charges of uttering threats and mischief and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police received a report on Saturday of an online threat to cause harm involving the school.

The alleged threat did not come from student at the school, according to a letter sent to parents from the school’s principal on Monday.

Earlier this week, police said t there is no imminent threat to students and staff.