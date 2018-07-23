

CTV Saskatoon





A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a gun call at the Melfort fair on Friday night.

Police were called to the fair after receiving reports of a male with a gun. An altercation took place between the male and two females.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

Three people were arrested as a result of the altercation.

The 15-year-old boy has now been charged with using a firearm in the commission of an offence, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm while prohibited and two counts of breach of probation.

The teen cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He will make his first court appearance in Melfort on Tuesday.