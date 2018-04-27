Teen arrested for carrying loaded sawed-off rifle in park
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 12:40PM CST
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 12:41PM CST
A 15-year-old is facing a number of gun charges after he was found in possession of a sawed-off rifle in a Saskatoon park.
Police officers received a report of a male with a gun in Pleasant Hill Park, which is on the 200 block of Avenue S South.
Officers found the teen with a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle. He was arrested without incident.
The teen is facing numerous firearm-related offences including carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.