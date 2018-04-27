A 15-year-old is facing a number of gun charges after he was found in possession of a sawed-off rifle in a Saskatoon park.

Police officers received a report of a male with a gun in Pleasant Hill Park, which is on the 200 block of Avenue S South.

Officers found the teen with a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle. He was arrested without incident.

The teen is facing numerous firearm-related offences including carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.