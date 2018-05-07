Teen arrested after threats made to city high school
A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after threats were made to a Saskatoon high school on Monday morning.
Students saw the threats on social media and alerted school staff, who called the police.
Police found a suspect in a park in the 100 block of Bowlt Crescent, just west of the school and took him into custody. A backpack was found nearby with an airsoft gun inside.
The teen has been charged with uttering threats, carrying a weapon dangerous to the public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, pointing a firearm and mischief. He will make his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.
No one was injured.