In a reverse of roles, Saskatchewan teachers became students on a three day tour exploring the boreal forest.

They had the chance to see areas impacted by fire, insects and disease. The tour even included a helicopter ride over a forest fire just west of Weyakwin.

“We actually flew them over the fire and we showed them how fire burns,” said Dwayne Dye, Forest Adaptation Expert.

“It doesn’t burn in straight lines and it doesn’t burn all the trees within the fire boundary. There’s green islands left that continue to grow.”

The goals of the trip were to give teachers a better understanding of the forest industry, correct misconceptions with hands-on learning, and refresh lesson plans in the classroom.

This is the fifth year the Ministry of Environment has hosted the event.

“A really good way to spend three days. Very informative and I just loved the passion and enthusiasm of the presenters,” said Dave Little, an elementary school teacher.

“It was just three days of professional development very well spent.”

The tour is so popular there is a waiting list of teachers wanting to see first-hand what really goes on in the boreal forest.