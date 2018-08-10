Taylor Wolff has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old James Carlson.

Carlson was reported missing in 2008 and Wolff was arrested in 2016.

Carlson’s body has never been found.

Quiet sighs of relief and the word “yes!” from Carlson’s family were heard when the verdict was delivered.

Justice Gerald Allbright told Wolff he received a great defence from lawyer Brad Mitchell and he couldn’t have done anything differently.

More to come.