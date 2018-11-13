A Comfort Cab driver who was the centre of a viral video, showing him waving a snow brush at his passenger, is back on Saskatoon roads.

A spokesperson for the company said an internal investigation found the passenger threatened the driver before the incident.

“When we see the whole video, he was threatened. She said, ‘You know, come over here, I want to effing kill you.’ That was the final string for him and we get it,” Comfort Cabs operations manager Shondra Boire told CTV News.

The dash-cam footage also showed the passenger making racial comments to the driver

“He didn’t buy into some of her racial comments. He handled it basically textbook up until the final end,” Boire said.

The driver had worked for Comfort Cabs for four years with a clean record, according to Boire.

“He understood that his actions were not appropriate by any means. We’re very confident that that will not ever happen again,” Boire said.

The passenger has denied an interview with CTV News.

Saskatoon police has confirmed the passenger filed a police report against the driver.

“Right now, officers are trying to determine if any criminal offence took place. Once that has been determined, then charges may be considered,” a spokesperson said.