

Shawn Churchill, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- Even though the Taste of Saskatchewan wasn’t included in the budget for SaskTel Centre doesn’t mean one of the city’s summer festivals is dead.

A decision has not been made and there is no defined "drop-dead date" when it comes to making a decision, Sask Tel Centre CEO Will Lofdahl told CTV News.

This summer’s event at the Kiwanis Memorial Park was marred by rain and less than ideal weather.

“A lot of rain and outdoor events don’t mix. It was a dilemma," Lofdahl said.

During Monday's budget deliberations, city councillors heard the future location of the festival was in question.

"The first thing Mr. Lofdahl mentioned was that the administration has been sending signals that they don’t want that festival and other festivals in Kiwanis Park, and they’ve been actively pursuing other venues for that," Coun. Randy Donauer said Tuesday.

"Not sure council is on that page. I think Taste of Saskatchewan is very popular, the residents of Saskatoon and visitors from all over the place love Taste of Saskatchewan. I think we’d be hard pressed to find another venue where we would experience the same traffic and the same success," he said.

While speaking with CTV News, Lofdahl alluded to concerns over damage to the grounds.

“It's just not our event. The accumulation over the years of events have taken its toll on the vegetation,” Lofdahl said.

“That park is ideal because in order for this event to work it needs to have the lunchtime crowd and you need a spot close to downtown.”