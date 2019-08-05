

CTV Saskatoon





An officer used a Taser to arrest a man exposing himself in public on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Officers were called to a downtown parking garage in the 100 block of First Avenue South around 2:40 p.m. after security officers said a man was exposing himself to the public. Police say when they arrived the man was still not wearing clothes and had climbed into a small space near a stairwell. According to police, the man appeared intoxicated due to drugs and was behaving erratically. He was holding small syringes and motioned towards himself and the officers with the syringes, police say.

Police used a Taser on the man to get him to drop the syringes. The Taser was deployed twice, since police say the man didn't drop the syringes until the second deployment. He was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries at St. Paul’s Hospital before being taken to detention.

The 33-year-old man is facing charges of incident exposure and breach of probation. He is scheduled to appear before a Justice of the Peace on Monday afternoon.