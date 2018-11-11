

CTV Saskatoon





Police used a Taser to take a 44-year-old Saskatoon man into custody after he caused a disturbance downtown and approached an officer in a threatening way.

Around 6:30 p.m., Saskatoon police received two calls to two convenience stores in the downtown area. Both were reports of a man threatening staff and taking items without paying.

Officers spotted the suspect on 3rd Avenue South and pursued him on foot. The man turned on an officer and approached in a threatening way. After the officer used his Taser, the man was safely taken into custody.

The suspect was uninjured, and has been charged with theft, uttering threats and assaulting a police officer. He also had several outstanding arrest warrants from unrelated events.