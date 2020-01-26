SASKATOON -- A taser was used to arrest a man after he became aggressive with a police officer on Saturday evening.

Police say a 33-year-old man was seen throwing a large rock through a window of a business in the 600 block of University Dr. at 5 p.m. An officer found the suspect at the base of the Broadway Bridge in the 200 block of 4 Ave. S. He tried to arrest the suspect for mischief but the man began to fight back.

A citizen passing by tried to help the officer but was assaulted by the suspect.

The officer used his taser and the suspect was taken into custody.

He is facing several charges including mischief, assault and obstructing a peace officer. He will appear before a Justice of the Peace.

The citizen was not injured during the arrest.