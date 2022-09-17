Taser deployed in arrest of ‘unlawfully at large’ man: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon Police Services (SPS) deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) or Taser in an arrest of a man that was wanted for breach of a statutory release.

According to SPS, police spotted the 41-year-old man on the 600 block of Confederation Drive around 12:41 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

“The male was confronted by police in the 400 block of Confederation Drive where the male refused to comply with demands to surrender himself for arrest and was attempting to take flight from the officer at which point a CEW was deployed successfully,” an SPS media release said.

The man is now facing several charges including breach of statutory release, unlawfully at large, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

SPS said the incident would be reviewed as required by policy.