Taser deployed during arrest of man threatening self harm: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) used a conducted energy weapon to arrest a 24-year-old who had barricaded himself inside a home overnight.

Police were called to the home in the 1200 block of Avenue F North around 3:45 a.m. following a report of a man in a vulnerable state had barricaded himself in the home.

“When police arrived the male was armed with a knife and was threatening to harm himself. When officers were unable to de-escalate the situation verbally, a CEW was deployed and the male was taken into custody,” an SPS news release said.

The man was assessed at the scene by Medavie Health Services. He was then taken to a detention centre.

Police said the incident will be reviewed as required by SPS policy.