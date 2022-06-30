Tallest tower in Saskatchewan officially opens

Four years in the making, the Nutrien Tower officially opens in Saskatoon.

“We are so excited," said Nutrien Senior Vice President Candace Laing said.

Nutiren is the anchor tenant in the building occupying floors 9-17 of the downtown tower. The Saskatoon-based tech company 7Shifts and TD Wealth Management are also tenants in the building.

“We really put ourselves in the building in a way that represents how we are in the community,” she said.

“We start on floor nine with our potash floor, and we go right up through our building, and our top floor is our groups that work externally with our community partners.”

In a media release, developers said they were aiming to build an environmentally-sustainable, energy-efficient building that was LEED Gold Certification. Amenities include a rooftop winter garden and patio, a fitness centre, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Details in the building with a connection to the province can be spotted throughout. A 24-person boardroom table was purchased from a realtor in the town of Osler and other tables came in from Borden. There is also a rug featuring a map of the province and some art meant to depict patchwork comparable to a view people would see when flying over the province.

“Every element of design, there's more thought into it than even meets the eyes,” Laing said.

Ground broke on the 240,000-square foot Tower in 2018. The project battled through the COVID-19 pandemic without any work stoppages. Laing says the building is designed for the new world COVID has brought forth. On a high day, the company sees over 200 of its roughly 285 workers in the office.

“What people are more used to and expect is comfortable places to work, more lounging spaces, more outdoor spaces,” Laing said.

Jason Aebig, the CEO of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, says the tower, which is the tallest in Saskatchewan at 88 meters high, is a statement of confidence in the city’s economy.

“You don't put buildings like this up without some intention of sticking around making an investment and committing to the future,” Aebig said.

He says it serves as a symbol for other businesses to see and consider Saskatoon as a place to relocate to and establish roots.

“Nutrient provides that, that sort of example that big things can happen here,” he said.