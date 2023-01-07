Taking a taxi to the Saskatoon airport may soon cost more. Here's why

The City of Saskatoon’s transportation committee will be considering whether to add an additional fee to taxi riders going to or from the airport.

According to the committee’s agenda for January 10, up for discussion will be whether or not to include the Saskatoon Airport Authority’s commercial curb fee to Bylaw No. 9651, which regulates taxi fees.

Currently, the curb fee is paid by taxi drivers and is not passed on to the rider. However, the committee will be looking at recommending that the city council amend the bylaw to add the curb fee to taxi fares.

“This approach will help reduce the operating cost of providing airport-related taxi service and is consistent with how other additional costs, such as debit card transaction fees, are currently addressed,” the agenda document said.

Committee documents indicate the commercial curb fee was introduced in 2019 and is currently $2.

However, the committee agenda notes that the amount of the curb fee will be decided upon by the Saskatoon Airport Authority and taxi brokerages.