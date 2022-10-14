‘Take a little extra time traveling’: Advocates warn of increased chance of wildlife collisions

Autumn to December is when ungulates such as deer or moose are most likely to be involved in vehicle collisions in Saskatchewan, says a wildlife advocate group.

“They spend all day and night looking for receptive females to impregnate. It is that time of year now so especially in low light conditions we recommend that people take a little extra time traveling,” said the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation (SWF) Executive Director Darrell Crabbe.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) agrees and says claim statistics show that the highest number of wildlife collisions typically happen in November.

“Collisions with deer account for the majority of insurance claims filed with the Crown Corporation,” said SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy.

He says SGI typically sees 12,000 deer collision claims and 500 - 600 collision claims for moose. Moose collision claims are usually over $10,000 in damages.

Crabbe says ungulates like white-tailed deer, mule deer, antelope, elk and moose will cross highways and roads without looking or stopping for traffic because they are following scent.

“When we have bucks and bulls with love on their minds. They get tunnel vision and go from point A to point B, usually following the wind patterns,” Crabbe said.

The reduction in daylight triggers the hormones of ungulates and “the rut” begins, he said.

“Elk are first ones to go into rut, followed by antelope and moose in October and in some cases this can extend for a number of weeks. Then we get mule deer and the final one to go into rut is white-tail deer,” said Crabbe.

He says the white-tail deer rut typically lasts until the middle of December.

A 20-year public awareness campaign about wildlife road hazards ended this year but the slogans are still true today, says Crabbe, “slow down and save a little doe” and slow down “there’s moose on the loose.”

“Collisions with moose have a higher capacity for injury or even death,” said Crabbe.

SGI says at least one person a year dies in crashes with wildlife.

The organization recommends remaining cautious when traveling in rural areas and to pay extra attention in areas with yellow deer/moose signs.

SGI DRIVING TIPS

If an animal does appear suddenly, brake firmly and aim for the spot where the animal was coming while avoiding oncoming traffic.

Apply the brakes when you see an animal but let off just before you hit the animal to raise the nose of your vehicle and reduce the chances of the animal sliding up and through the windshield.

If you are in a collision, pull-off the road to collect your thoughts and inspect passengers and yourself for injuries and the vehicle for damage.

Call paramedics and police if the vehicle is not drivable or injury has occurred.

If there are no human injuries, contact your insurance provider.

The Ministry of Highways says it will assist motorists to remove an animal carcass from the driving surface of a highway or road that pose a safety hazard. Their practice is to allow animal carcasses to decompose naturally in the ditch.

Anyone seeing a carcass on the road itself can call the customer service centre at 1-844 SK-HIWAY (1-844-754-4929).

“We ask drivers to give our customer service agents as specific a location as possible when reporting,” the Ministry said in a statement.