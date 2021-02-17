SASKATOON -- A man has been charged after a number of items were allegedly stolen from a Catholic church.

On Sunday, around 10:25 a.m., a break-in at Church of St. Leo the Great in Buffalo Narrows was reported to the community's RCMP detachment, according to police.

Later that day, police found some of the stolen items near the Catholic cemetery and a male suspect near the church, RCMP said in a news release.

As a result, police requested and executed a search warrant at a home in the community on Monday, RCMP said.

"Numerous" stolen items were found inside the home, including crosses, robes and other artifacts from the church, RCMP said.

A 49-year-old man is charged with break, enter and theft and is facing other charges.