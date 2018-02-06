

CTV Saskatoon





A Kindersley travel agent who pleaded guilty to fraud has been handed a three-year prison sentence.

Leslie Glauser, the owner T & T Travel, was handed the sentence and ordered to pay customers $200,000 in restitution Tuesday in the west-central Saskatchewan town.

Glauser pleaded guilty in December to one count of fraud over $5,000.

She was charged in May of last year after RCMP received more than 250 complaints. People reported paying for flights and hotels the company never booked.

The Crown and the defence issued a joint submission, asking for the three-year sentence.