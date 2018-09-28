

Alexa Lawlor





As syphilis rates in the province continue to rise, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is reminding the public about the importance of protection.

Over the past three years, the number of cases has only increased. In 2015, there were 24 cases, compared to 85 in 2016, and 120 in 2017.

This year has seen 72 cases through Aug. 31.

The Saskatoon Sexual Health clinic echoes the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s emphasis on protection. According to Natalya Mason, education and outreach coordinator for Saskatoon Sexual Health, it’s important to be using physical protection like condoms, but it’s also important to have conversations with your sexual partners about prior testing.

“I think part of (the high syphilis rates) is that people are just knowing to get tested more regularly,” she said. “So we’re finding out about STIs more often – which is really fantastic when you think about it.”

According to Mason, it’s recommended to get tested for sexually transmitted infections every time someone changes sexual partners, or every three months if someone changes partners often.