SASKATOON -- The on-again-off-again saga of weekly curbside waste pickup continues in Saskatoon.

Now it's off-again, but only temporarily.

Initially, on April 14, city administration said the annual switch to weekly black cart pickup, which typically begins in May, would be suspended indefinitely in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Increasing staffing levels for weekly collections would add to personnel congestion and require extensive close-contact training in and around vehicles and equipment at a time when physical distancing is a priority,” the city said in a release at the time.

The next day, City Council voted to overrule the decision, with some councillors feeling that council should have been approached before a decision was made to reduce service levels.

However on Monday, as part of a plan to reduce spending by $9.5 million in order to minimize the budget deficit COVID-19 will likely leave in its wake , City Council agreed to again postpone the switch to weekly pickup — but only by two weeks

This measure is expected to save the city $25,000, with weekly pickup expected to start in mid-May.