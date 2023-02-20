Swift Current woman killed in highway crash near Glaslyn

A Swift Current woman was killed after her SUV collided with a semi near Glaslyn on Sunday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the intersection of Highway 3 and Range Road 3173 around 8 a.m. on Feb. 19.

Paramedics declared the 37-year-old woman dead at the scene. Her family has been notified, and the coroner’s service is investigating, the RCMP said in a news release.

The driver of the semi did not report any injuries, police said.

Paramedics from North Battleford responded, along with the Glaslyn and Turtleford fire departments, a community safety officer from the RM of Mervin and an RCMP collision analyst.

The Turtleford/Glaslyn RCMP thanked the community members who helped during the incident.