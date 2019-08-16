The annual Northern Lights Bluegrass and Old Tyme Music Festival has taken over the Ness Creek festival site near Big River.

The festival celebrates traditional bluegrass, and, for the most part, features acoustic performances. While the concert portion is held on the weekend, there were workshops being held for those who want to learn to play – and their teachers were this weekend’s performers.

The workshop’s organizer Tracy Lalonde said it’s a one-of-a-kind experience, offering would-be musicians the opportunity to learn from people they’ll get the chance to watch in concert.

“Guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, we teach it all. We even have a class for kids, called Fun Grass.”

This year’s lineup includes acts like the Strawflowers, Nomad Jones and the Ruta Beggars. Micah Nichols, guitarist and vocalist for the Ruta Beggars, says the American band is thrilled to make the trip north.

“I’ve never been in Canada before,” theOhio-based musician explained. “It’s cool to be able to teach really passionate people, and then get the chance to perform for those same people.”

Festival-goers can purchase tickets at the gate, and camping is included. More information and a full lineup of performers can be found at NorthernLightsBluegrass.com.