SASKATOON -- The SWAT and crisis negotiator teams were dispatched to a gun call at a home in the 300 block of Ninth Street East on Monday night, police say.

Officers had encountered a suspect with a firearm and contained the home, and one suspect exited and was taken into custody according to a Prince Albert Police Service news release.

After about an hour, three women and a second man exited the home and surrendered to police.

During a search of the home, police located a sawed-off rifle and an imitation firearm, police say.

Two men, aged 19 and 25 are facing several firearms-related charges.