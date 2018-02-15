SUV hits power pole on Airport Drive
A power pole sits leaning on Airport Drive after it was struck by an SUV on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 11:29AM CST
Traffic restrictions are in place after an SUV hit a power pole on Saskatoon’s Airport Drive.
The single-vehicle collision occurred Thursday morning on Airport Drive’s 2000 block. The crash left traffic obstructed, according to police.
The extent of the driver’s injuries — if any — is not yet known.
Crews were still working to clear the scene as of 11 a.m.
