Advertisement
SUV driver hurt in crash with grain-hauling semi: Sask. RCMP
Published Monday, August 30, 2021 10:12PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, August 31, 2021 11:23AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- The driver of an SUV was transported to hospital via STARS with serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a grain-hauling semi.
The crash happened Monday afternoon on Highway 7 west of Delisle, according to RCMP.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
The highway was closed for several hours while a forensic collision reconstructionist attended the scene and has since reopened.