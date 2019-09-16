

CTV News Saskatoon





A 35-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges of impaired and dangerous driving after an alleged hit and run.

Just before 8 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 1800 block of Avenue D North where an SUV and a small car had been involved in a crash and were on the front lawn of the house, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

A man was found by the homeowner hiding inside the residence. The man was found to be impaired by alcohol and was believed to be under the influence of crystal methamphetamine, police said.

The SUV had been involved in a previous crash with another vehicle that was parked nearby before it fled the scene, police said.