A cyclist was taken to hospital Monday afternoon after colliding with an SUV while she was riding her bicycle, Saskatoon police say.

The crash happened in the 1500 block of 8th Street East. The cyclist, a 21-year-old woman, was traveling northbound on Cumberland Avenue when she struck an SUV that had entered the intersection from a parking lot, police say.

She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 67-year-old man, was charged with failing to yield to an approaching vehicle when turning left.