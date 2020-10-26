SASKATOON -- A 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital after an SUV crashed through a door at Prince Albert’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

On Sunday just before 4 p.m., paramedics were called to the courthouse after an SUV crashed into the building and became wedged between concrete pillars on either side of the doorway.

The woman was treated for injuries and is in stable condition in hospital, according to Parkland Ambulance.