A Saskatoon gang member convicted of second degree murder is ineligible for parole for 12 years.

Shaylin Sutherland-Kayseas was a member of the Terror Squad when she shot Dylan Phillips in his home in October 2016.

A Saskatoon judge in September found that Sutherland-Kayseas intended to kill Phillips, but that the killing was not done in association with, or to benefit, the Terror Squad.

Second degree murder carries a life sentence with no parole eligibility for at least 10 years, the number for which her defense counsel had hoped. The Crown had argued for 15 years.

“I think justice was served,” Crown Prosecutor Melodi Kujawa said.

“At the end of the day, what we have to remember is that the ultimate decision on when she gets out is determined by the parole board. And they will take into account all kinds of factors and how she does in prison will determine when she gets out, or if she gets out.”

In October this year Sutherland-Kayseas received an eight-year prison sentence for kidnapping a woman who told people she heard Sutherland-Kayseas brag about killing someone.