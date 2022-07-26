'Suspicious' vehicle damages Saskatoon A&W
'Suspicious' vehicle damages Saskatoon A&W
A car crashed into the A&W on Idylwyld Drive in Saskatoon on Monday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle, police said in a statement to CTV News.
The vehicle attempted to evade police by turning into a restaurant parking lot but crashed into a heavy-duty outdoor planter pushing it into the building, police say.
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to confirm the structural integrity of the building had not been compromised.
A car crashed into a heavy-duty outdoor planter at a Saskatoon A&W on July 25, 2022. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
