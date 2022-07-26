'Suspicious' vehicle damages Saskatoon A&W

'Suspicious' vehicle damages Saskatoon A&W

A car crashed into a heavy-duty outdoor planter at a Saskatoon A&W on July 25, 2022. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon) A car crashed into a heavy-duty outdoor planter at a Saskatoon A&W on July 25, 2022. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Sport Canada knew of sex Team Canada assault allegations in 2018

Michel Ruest, a senior director at Sport Canada, tells MPs his organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault connected to a Hockey Canada event in 2018, but did not follow up with the national governing body or tell the sport minister's office.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London